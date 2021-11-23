US Capital Advisors Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mplx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 18th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $2.81 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.68. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Mplx’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Mplx had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 24.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

MPLX has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.96 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Mplx in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $30.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.20. Mplx has a one year low of $20.91 and a one year high of $32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.705 dividend. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.39%. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 104.06%.

In other Mplx news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $864,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $156,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Mplx by 18.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mplx by 0.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mplx by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mplx by 0.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Mplx by 5.0% during the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

