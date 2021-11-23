US Capital Advisors Weighs in on American Water Works Company, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AWK)

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Water Works in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 18th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $4.25 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.26. US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for American Water Works’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.57.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $174.57 on Monday. American Water Works has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $189.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.77. The company has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AWK. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Water Works news, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $4,269,080.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $406,334.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.38%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

