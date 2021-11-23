US Capital Advisors Weighs in on Cheniere Energy, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cheniere Energy in a report issued on Thursday, November 18th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $11.45 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.30.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LNG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $126.00 to $141.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.30.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $102.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. Cheniere Energy has a 52 week low of $54.75 and a 52 week high of $113.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.43, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.47.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 46.71% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.84) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -27.50%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.