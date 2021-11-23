USDX (USDX) Market Cap Tops $632,827.72

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One USDX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. USDX has a total market capitalization of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005240 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00007505 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000160 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About USDX

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

