Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Citigroup

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Utz Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.63.

Shares of NYSE UTZ opened at $15.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 87.61 and a beta of 0.61. Utz Brands has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.14.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $312.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.01 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 5.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that Utz Brands will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.

In other news, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 106,417 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $1,773,971.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 70,944 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $1,182,636.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 459,253 shares of company stock worth $7,506,523. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 41.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 3.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 3.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 11.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 1.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

