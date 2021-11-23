Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Chardan Capital

Research analysts at Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

VLN has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.

NYSE:VLN opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. Valens Semiconductor has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $12.19.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $318,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,695,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $740,000.

Valens Semiconductor Company Profile

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.

