Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 204.8% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 8,903 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VLO. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.71.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VLO opened at $70.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.17. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $84.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of -64.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.09.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -359.63%.

Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

