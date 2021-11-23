Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 15,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 14,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 218,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,312,000 after buying an additional 26,480 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 32.0% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 71.7% in the third quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $62.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.70. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $55.64 and a 12 month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

