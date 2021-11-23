Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 189,652 Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,046,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,652 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics were worth $4,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AQST. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 13.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 41,532 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 82.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 74,240 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,197 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 43.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 764,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 233,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 929.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 323,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AQST opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $241.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 3.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.16. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $8.06.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AQST. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

