Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,942 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 48,443 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.28% of Summit State Bank worth $4,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in Summit State Bank by 14.1% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 187,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 23,074 shares during the last quarter. 13.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSBI opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.45. Summit State Bank has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.62.

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Summit State Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.96%.

About Summit State Bank

Summit State Bank (California)is a state chartered commercial bank. It provides an array of financial services to small & medium-sized businesses, their owners & employees, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, estates and individual consumers. The firm specializes in business services, personal accounts, nonprofit programs, and mobile banking ranging from lending.

