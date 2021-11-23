Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,677 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 55I LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pecaut & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $256.68 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $196.89 and a 1-year high of $265.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.82.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

