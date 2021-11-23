Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,132 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in loanDepot were worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in loanDepot by 417.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get loanDepot alerts:

In related news, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh acquired 216,615 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,379,837.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 954,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,504,255 over the last 90 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on LDI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of loanDepot from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of loanDepot from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, loanDepot has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

NYSE:LDI opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.92. loanDepot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. loanDepot had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI).

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.