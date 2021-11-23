Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stock Position Boosted by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 65.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,764 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BIV opened at $88.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.82. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.10 and a 52-week high of $93.62.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

