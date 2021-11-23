Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Acquired by HT Partners LLC

HT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF makes up 3.3% of HT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $10,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000.

BLV stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.77. 456,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,919. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $95.80 and a twelve month high of $113.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.12.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

