Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) is Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Cypress Wealth Services LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises 2.7% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $9,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 186.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of MGK traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $258.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,535. The company’s 50-day moving average is $248.05 and its 200-day moving average is $238.00. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $190.19 and a 52-week high of $266.44.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.