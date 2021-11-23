Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stock Position Raised by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $19,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,892. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $151.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.15 and its 200 day moving average is $143.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

