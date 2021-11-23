Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,800 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 470.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,078,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,848,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434,002 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,924,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,826 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,945,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,179,000 after purchasing an additional 537,671 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2,895.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 436,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,964,000 after purchasing an additional 421,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,649,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,679,000 after purchasing an additional 262,230 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSV opened at $81.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.04. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.08 and a 52-week high of $82.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.