Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is GFG Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

GFG Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,563 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.9% of GFG Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $428.16. The stock had a trading volume of 587,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,085,042. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $326.06 and a 12-month high of $435.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $414.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $403.27.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

