Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.5% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $429.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,085,042. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $326.06 and a 52-week high of $435.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $414.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $403.27.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.