Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Raised by High Pines Wealth Management LLC

High Pines Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 10.9% of High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% in the second quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 95,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,495,000 after acquiring an additional 19,097 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 136.4% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 100,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,602,000 after acquiring an additional 27,711 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 41,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,142,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period.

VOO stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $428.02. The company had a trading volume of 360,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,085,042. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $326.06 and a 52-week high of $435.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $414.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $403.27.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

