Vecima Networks Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:VCM)

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 25th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of Vecima Networks stock opened at C$15.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$348.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$15.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.81. Vecima Networks has a twelve month low of C$12.99 and a twelve month high of C$17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 23rd. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$35.32 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Vecima Networks will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Acumen Capital assumed coverage on shares of Vecima Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$20.00 price objective on the stock.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

