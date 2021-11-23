Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) to announce $62.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Veracyte’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $59.10 million and the highest is $65.70 million. Veracyte posted sales of $34.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 80.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full year sales of $213.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $205.00 million to $218.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $275.84 million, with estimates ranging from $262.00 million to $295.71 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Veracyte.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 39.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VCYT shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veracyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 12,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $633,442.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,509.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32,978.71, for a total transaction of $145,106,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,431 shares of company stock valued at $145,965,291. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter worth about $83,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 21.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 10.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 100.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCYT stock traded down $4.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.17. The company had a trading volume of 734,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,732. Veracyte has a 12 month low of $32.87 and a 12 month high of $86.03. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.97 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.84.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veracyte (VCYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.