Veriti Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Dover by 334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dover from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.83.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $175.90 on Tuesday. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $115.88 and a 52-week high of $178.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.74. The stock has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.82%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

