Veriti Management LLC Makes New $220,000 Investment in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.2% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.9% in the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 6.2% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 6.0% in the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.9% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. Guggenheim cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.17.

KMX stock opened at $147.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.39 and its 200 day moving average is $131.09. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $90.29 and a one year high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

