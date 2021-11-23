Veriti Management LLC Sells 1,128 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Veriti Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 58.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OMC opened at $68.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.70. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.05 and a twelve month high of $86.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.88.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $125,173.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

