Verso Price Tops $0.16 (VSO)

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 22nd. Verso has a market capitalization of $7.36 million and $261,442.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verso coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000284 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Verso has traded up 34.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00069487 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00073747 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00091419 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,132.10 or 0.07292689 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,579.47 or 0.99856326 BTC.

Verso Coin Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verso should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verso using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

