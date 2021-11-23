Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vertex Inc. provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, leasing, communication and manufacturing industries principally in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration and industry-specific solutions. Vertex, Inc. is based in Pennsylvania, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VERX. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Vertex in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut Vertex from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vertex in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NASDAQ VERX opened at $18.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.70 and its 200 day moving average is $19.56. Vertex has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $39.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -1,888.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Bryan T.R. Rowland sold 20,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $421,722.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vertex by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Vertex by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 24,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

