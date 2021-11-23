Viacoin Market Capitalization Achieves $5.73 Million (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Over the last week, Viacoin has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000432 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $5.73 million and $22,635.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.06 or 0.00370360 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005799 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

About Viacoin

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.