Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,227 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.20% of Viant Technology worth $3,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DSP. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,076,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,503,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $875,000. 19.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viant Technology stock opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $622.43 million and a P/E ratio of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average of $19.02. Viant Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $69.16.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 1.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Viant Technology Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DSP. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised shares of Viant Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Viant Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In related news, CFO Larry Madden sold 18,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $230,234.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 416,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,205,098.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

