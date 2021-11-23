Virtu Financial LLC Grows Position in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) by 220.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,358 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 29,153 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Contango Oil & Gas were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCF. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 2.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,578 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 6.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 66.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,834 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 24.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,109 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 65.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,138 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 9,511 shares during the last quarter. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on MCF shares. TheStreet cut Contango Oil & Gas from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens lowered Contango Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Contango Oil & Gas stock opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.66 million, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 2.03. Contango Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $6.94.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile

Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.

