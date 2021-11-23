Virtu Financial LLC Has $187,000 Holdings in BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) by 81.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,433 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in BurgerFi International were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BurgerFi International by 436.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in BurgerFi International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in BurgerFi International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BurgerFi International in the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFI opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $17.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.82.

BurgerFi International, Inc engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, FL.

