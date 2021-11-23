Virtu Financial LLC Has $194,000 Stock Holdings in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its position in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,383 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 17,010 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 894,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,652,000 after purchasing an additional 30,670 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 58,917 shares during the period. 57.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE EGO opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Eldorado Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $238.44 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EGO shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, October 1st. National Bankshares cut their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities cut their price target on Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.41.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.