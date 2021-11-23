Virtu Financial LLC Invests $177,000 in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 51,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SunLink Health Systems by 482.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 232,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 192,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SunLink Health Systems during the second quarter worth about $145,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SunLink Health Systems by 81.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 48,686 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in SunLink Health Systems by 387.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 58,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SunLink Health Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.29% of the company’s stock.

Get SunLink Health Systems alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN SSY opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05. SunLink Health Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $7.62.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a return on equity of 41.64% and a net margin of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter.

About SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products and services. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a bed community hospital and bed nursing home Information Technology (IT) service company, and healthcare facilities, which are leased to third parties.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY).

Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.