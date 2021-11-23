Virtu Financial LLC Invests $200,000 in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Chuy’s during the second quarter worth approximately $7,952,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Chuy’s by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after buying an additional 11,798 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Chuy’s by 4.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 32.5% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

CHUY stock opened at $32.23 on Tuesday. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.92 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.53.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stephens boosted their target price on Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

