Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SciPlay in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in SciPlay in the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in SciPlay in the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in SciPlay in the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. 15.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SciPlay alerts:

SCPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SciPlay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet cut shares of SciPlay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of SciPlay from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

Shares of SCPL stock opened at $16.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.47. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.27. SciPlay Co. has a 52-week low of $13.18 and a 52-week high of $22.29.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 4.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SciPlay Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL).

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.