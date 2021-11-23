Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the second quarter worth about $402,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,922,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,049,000 after acquiring an additional 355,858 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 302,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 2nd quarter valued at about $948,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 13,357 shares during the period. 19.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SDC shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair downgraded SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of SDC stock opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.29 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.60.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

