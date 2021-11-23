Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Boosts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after buying an additional 25,553,808 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,999,410,000 after buying an additional 5,510,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,162,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,705,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Apple by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,170,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,859,787 shares of company stock worth $422,399,538. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $161.02 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.59 and a 12 month high of $165.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America set a $160.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.56.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

