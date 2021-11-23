Vitalhub Corp. (CVE:VHI) Director Purchases C$113,750.91 in Stock

Vitalhub Corp. (CVE:VHI) Director Francis Nelson Shen bought 38,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.94 per share, with a total value of C$113,750.91. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,700 shares in the company, valued at C$113,750.91.

Vitalhub stock traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$2.94. The stock had a trading volume of 8,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,833. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of C$107.40 million and a P/E ratio of -37.69. Vitalhub Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.77.

Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vitalhub Corp. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cormark cut their price target on Vitalhub from C$5.35 to C$5.15 in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

About Vitalhub

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for health and human service providers in the hospital, regional health authority, mental health, long term care, home health, and community and social service sectors in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination, patient flow and operational visibility, and DOCit mobile apps.

