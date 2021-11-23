Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at BTIG Research

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

VCRA has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vocera Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Vocera Communications from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.89.

VCRA opened at $57.99 on Monday. Vocera Communications has a twelve month low of $31.93 and a twelve month high of $59.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -241.28 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.13. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Vocera Communications’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vocera Communications will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Vocera Communications news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $33,489.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $134,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,764 shares of company stock worth $2,538,784. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vocera Communications by 2.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 4.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 7.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

