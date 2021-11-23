Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Short Interest Update

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 75,800 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the October 14th total of 63,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,043,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VWAGY shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Volkswagen stock opened at $31.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.57. Volkswagen has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $48.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.29.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

