Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Lowered to “Neutral” at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities cut shares of Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $21.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Vonage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vonage from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.78.

NASDAQ:VG opened at $20.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.86. Vonage has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.96, a P/E/G ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.63.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $358.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Vonage will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $700,521.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 81,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $1,257,165.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,441,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,570,854.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,186. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vonage by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 288,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 9,216 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vonage by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,556,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,245,000 after purchasing an additional 340,673 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vonage by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,104,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,145,000 after purchasing an additional 182,619 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vonage by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

