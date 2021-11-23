Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Lowered to “Neutral” at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities cut shares of Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $21.00 price target on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Vonage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vonage from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.78.
NASDAQ:VG opened at $20.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.86. Vonage has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.96, a P/E/G ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.63.
In other news, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $700,521.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 81,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $1,257,165.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,441,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,570,854.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,186. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vonage by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 288,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 9,216 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vonage by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,556,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,245,000 after purchasing an additional 340,673 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vonage by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,104,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,145,000 after purchasing an additional 182,619 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vonage by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.
About Vonage
Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.
Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.