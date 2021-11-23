Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) was downgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VG. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. William Blair cut Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Vonage from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Vonage from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vonage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.78.

Shares of VG opened at $20.79 on Tuesday. Vonage has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -296.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.63.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $358.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.37 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vonage will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vonage news, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $700,521.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $271,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,441,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,616,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,109 shares of company stock worth $2,229,186 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vonage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

