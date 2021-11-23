Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.770-$-0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $865 million-$900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $866.40 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRM. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lowered Vroom from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vroom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vroom has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.18.

Get Vroom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRM opened at $16.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Vroom has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $53.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.66.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vroom will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vroom stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 85.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,296 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vroom were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.