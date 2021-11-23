VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VSEC. TheStreet upgraded shares of VSE from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VSE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.25.

Shares of VSE stock opened at $60.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.71. The company has a market cap of $769.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. VSE has a 1 year low of $34.03 and a 1 year high of $65.42.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. VSE had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $200.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that VSE will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSEC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in VSE by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 260.0% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of VSE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in VSE by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

About VSE

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

