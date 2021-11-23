Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Purchased by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,923 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.5% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 24,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth $761,000. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

In other Vulcan Materials news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total transaction of $12,971,175.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,140,313.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total transaction of $280,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,469 shares of company stock worth $19,470,105 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VMC opened at $198.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.60. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $134.53 and a twelve month high of $210.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 0.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

Several research analysts recently commented on VMC shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.78.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.