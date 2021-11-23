Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lowered its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,232 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 24.5% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 7,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.5% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 24,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.8% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $198.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 0.65. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $134.53 and a 52 week high of $210.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

In related news, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $280,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total transaction of $12,971,175.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $13,140,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,469 shares of company stock worth $19,470,105 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.78.

Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

