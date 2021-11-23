W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Bought by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,150,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,876,713,000 after buying an additional 355,673 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,324,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,106,000 after buying an additional 380,117 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 19.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,702,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,902,000 after buying an additional 763,643 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,996,000 after buying an additional 146,530 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,507,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,081,000 after buying an additional 35,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WPC opened at $77.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 0.71. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.75 and a 1 year high of $82.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.052 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 171.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial upgraded W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

