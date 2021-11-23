W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WRB. Wolfe Research began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a market perform rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a hold rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded W. R. Berkley from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.33.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $82.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.29. W. R. Berkley has a 12 month low of $61.49 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,223,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 21.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,358,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,123,000 after acquiring an additional 962,043 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 561.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,665,000 after acquiring an additional 760,317 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 2,223.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 436,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,969,000 after acquiring an additional 418,053 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 843.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 326,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,320,000 after acquiring an additional 292,128 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

