Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.700-$1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Wabash National also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.600-$0.650 EPS.

Shares of WNC opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.04. Wabash National has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $919.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.72.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $482.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Wabash National’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wabash National will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WNC shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wabash National from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wabash National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wabash National from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.80.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $58,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $29,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,344 shares of company stock valued at $117,504. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Wabash National in the third quarter valued at about $276,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Wabash National by 75.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Wabash National by 12.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 32,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Wabash National by 64.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 45,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

