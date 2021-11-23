Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $93.00

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $93.00 and last traded at $93.00, with a volume of 116 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.85.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.77 and its 200-day moving average is $110.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wacoal Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WACLY)

Wacoal Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies which are involved in the manufacture, wholesale, and retail of women’s intimate apparel, outerwear, sportswear, textile products and accessories. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Wacoal Business, Overseas Wacoal Business, Peach John Business, and Others.

